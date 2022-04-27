Traffic
4/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Freeze warning Thursday AM; 70s by Sunday
Frosty, freezing mornings continue as we slowly climb back to average by the weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We briefly touched the freezing mark in Toledo this morning (upper-20s in Hillsdale/Lenawee Counties), and an even colder night is in store. Freeze warnings are in place through Thursday morning, so pay mind to any sensitive plants and flowers in your gardens. Highs are slowly climbing back to the 70s by Sunday, though not before our next round of rain (and a few rumbles of thunder) arrives late Saturday night.

