4/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We briefly touched the freezing mark in Toledo this morning (upper-20s in Hillsdale/Lenawee Counties), and an even colder night is in store. Freeze warnings are in place through Thursday morning, so pay mind to any sensitive plants and flowers in your gardens. Highs are slowly climbing back to the 70s by Sunday, though not before our next round of rain (and a few rumbles of thunder) arrives late Saturday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.