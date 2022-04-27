Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

74-year-old Alabama man charged with murder in 1988 cold case investigation

According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering...
According to the Essex County District Attorney, Marvin McClendon is suspected of murdering 11-year-old Melissa Anne Tremblay in September 1988.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Investigators with a north Alabama sheriff’s office arrested a 74-year-old man in connection to a cold case murder investigation beginning over 30 years ago.

WAFF reported that on Tuesday, Marvin McClendon, 74, was arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a murder that he allegedly committed in 1988 in Essex County, Massachusetts.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, McClendon is suspected of murdering 11-year-old Melissa Anne Tremblay in September 1988.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this investigation from beginning to end,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “Their tireless pursuit of justice for Melissa has brought us to this moment. We never forgot about Melissa, nor did we give up on holding her killer accountable.”

In 1988, the body of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay was found in the old Boston & Maine...
In 1988, the body of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay was found in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard near Lawrence, MA.(Essex County District Attorney's Office)

According to the release from the district attorney, Melissa was last seen playing in the neighborhoods of Lawrence, Massachusetts, while her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were at a nearby social club on Sept. 11, 1988.

After searching for her to no avail, her mother reported her missing to the police.

Her body was later found in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard. She had been stabbed to death.

The release stated that since then countless witnesses, suspects and persons of interest have been interviewed in connection to Melissa’s death.

Evidence recovered from her body was instrumental to solving the case.

McClendon lived in nearby Chelmsford, Massachusetts, at the time of Melissa’s death and had known connections to Lawrence, according to the release.

At this time, McClendon is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center until he can be extradited to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when an unknown...
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed in Toledo, police asking public for tips
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25, 2022.
Woman accused of shooting and killing her children’s father
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.
Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon
Video of the burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were sleeping in...
Alleged burglar caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
The price is shown on the pump as a motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Wednesday,...
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Janis Bailey is one of the 10,548 current UPS drivers in the Circle of Honor, achieving...
Daytona’s first female UPS driver helps welcome 1,500 others into 25-year accident-free honor club
Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, fastest pace since 1982