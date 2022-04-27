Traffic
April 27th Weather Forecast

Hard Freeze Possible Tonight, Warmer Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, cold, and a bit breezy today with highs in the upper 40s. A hard freeze is possible tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 50s. Saturday will be in the low 60s. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. Highs are expected to be in the 60s early next week. Rain is once again likely on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

