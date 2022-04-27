Traffic
Building up the “Junction Community” through collaboration

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Junction Community” sits at the heart of Toledo, and while many have been trying to build up the neighborhood for years without success, a newer program might have the right pieces to the puzzle.

The program is called the Junction Economic Transformation Initiative, or J.E.T., and it focuses on small businesses in the neighborhood.

“I’m trying to bring back some of the energy of that history into the community through the people,” said Junction Coalition Economic Educator Ocie Irons.

What happened to this part of town, though?

“Loss of resources to black and brown neighborhoods and communities. It’s a cascading effect, so you route traffic in different ways. You have businesses that contribute to pollution or traffic,” said Irons.

“When the highways were put in it changed it’s complexion,” added Business Librarian Specialist Linda Fayerweather.

There have been several initiatives focusing on rebuilding the Junction, but those involved in this initiative tell 13abc say this program is different.

“We’re just trying to connect with them and help them grow their business that they already have,” said Fayerweather.

“It starts with an idea in the community. It is not a top-down approach,” added Irons.

Small business seminars range from lessons on actual building structure to legal, financing, and marketing strategies.

“What we’re looking to do is give them an experience of understanding the various components of the business,” Irons said.

There are seminars every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mott Branch Library, and although the eight-week program already started, leaders say they are open to reviewing new applications.

