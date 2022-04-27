Case Files: Police ask for public’s help finding witness to Jule Berry’s murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Back on November 22, 2019 Toledo Police say Jule Berry, 55, stopped by an apartment he owned on Prouty in south Toledo. It was just after 9:00pm when he arrived. He went inside and never made it out alive.

Detectives believe Berry stopped by the apartment to tell the people staying there that they had to go. Neighbors said they heard a fight right before shots were fired.

“People reported hearing arguing and then wrestling around and then a series of gunshots,” says Toledo Police detective William Goodlet.

Detective Goodlet says Berry was shot nearly a dozen times. When emergency crews arrived, Berry was alone in the apartment, dead.

“Nobody in the building has seen anything or anyone come or go from the unit,” says Goodlet.

Detectives believe there were three people who witnessed the murder and police are still trying to track down a final witness. The person in question drove a man to Mercy St. Vincent hospital shortly after Berry’s murder. The man was shot but to this day the driver who dropped him off remains a mystery.

Toledo Police have a photo of a white 4-door truck in the parking lot of the hospital and they are hoping that person comes forward with information. Police say the two other witnesses in the case are uncooperative, leaving detectives simply waiting for the next clue.

