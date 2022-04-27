Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Earth, Wind and Fire saxophonist Woolfolk dies

Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left,...
Two members of Earth, Wind and Fire are seen in this undated photograph: Philip Bailey, left, and Andrew Woolfolk. Woolfolk has died, Bailey announced.(Instagram/philipbaileyewf/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Andrew Woolfolk, the saxophone player for Earth, Wind and Fire, died at 71.

Fellow band member Philip Bailey posted about Woolfolk’s passing on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them. Woolfolk is seen on the right.

Bailey described his bandmate, who he met in high school, as a “great talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling.”

Woolfolk was ill for more than six years, though Bailey didn’t go into details.

He joined Earth, Wind and Fire in the 1970s, staying with the band on and off until 1993, the band said.

Woolfolk’s saxophone is heard in many of the band’s smash hits, such as “September,” “Shining Star” and “Let’s Groove.”

He also recorded with Phil Collins and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow original Earth, Wind and Fire members, in 2000.

Woolfolk grew up in Denver, and he and two bandmates were inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when an unknown...
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed in Toledo, police asking public for tips
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25, 2022.
Woman accused of shooting and killing her children’s father

Latest News

First responders support a 6-year-old boy who was burned in a bullying incident.
‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital
Still too early for spring planting
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed
It’s not often you see a softball game where both sides are wearing the same jersey.
Softball game raises money for family of fallen Bluffton Police Officer