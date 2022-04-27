Traffic
It’s “Kitten Season” at Toledo Humane Society

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and staff at Toledo Humane Society tell 13ABC that this is one of the busiest times of year for shelters across the country.

“It’s when we see an influx of pregnant mothers, nursing mothers, as well as many, many orphaned kittens,” said Toledo Human Society Development Manager Abbey Hall.

Saving animals is a large part of their mission and Monday night, staff at Toledo Humane Society got an emergency call from a local junkyard, saying some workers there found newborn kittens in a car about to be crushed.

“Of course, we urgently took them and they’re only two days old. We obviously don’t have mom because there was no time to find mom in that situation. So, we were able to take them and one of our wonderful fosters and workers here is actually tube feeding the babies right now,” said Hall.

Although many believe these fluffy felines to be cute, the increase this shelter is seeing may not be a good thing.

“Spay and neuter your cats it makes a huge difference,” Hall said.

By quickly searching the web, you can actually find several low-cost spay and neuter programs in the area. Some are even free.

Hall tells 13ABC that it takes a large number of resources and time to care for kittens and pregnant cats.

In an effort to support the felines they take in volunteers and staff with the Toledo humane society put on what they call a “Kitten Shower”.

“It’s that time of year in which monetary donations and physical donations are given to us specifically for our kitten nursery program and for our foster program, and all the monetary donations help support all the spaying and neutering and microchipping and vaccines and everything to get all these little ones and moms nice and healthy,” Hall said.

Here is a link for items the shelter needs the most and monetary donations can be given here.

If you are interested in adopting a kitten there is a form on the Toledo Humane Society website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

