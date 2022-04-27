Maumee uses road sign to show support for Ukrainians

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of Conant and the Anthony Wayne Trail stands a portable road sign. The message is not about construction or traffic. It’s about the war in Ukraine.

“I requested as mayor that city crews put it up day one,” explains Maumee Mayor Rich Carr. “The idea was to show that all across America, not just big cities, but small cities support them and what they’re going through, and that they shouldn’t have to be going through it.”

Mayor Carr says the sign spells it out for drivers and the rest of the world: Maumee Supports The People of Ukraine. The country has been under siege by invading Russian forces since February of 2022.

“They’re attacking people, innocent civilians,” says Maumee City Councilmember Josh Harris. “Showing that a city stands in support of something will make an impact on citizens or anyone even driving through this town. It might bring light to what’s going on. They can look into it and understand why it is we’re supporting it and maybe they’ll even support it as well.”

“My intention is to keep it up as long as we can. I’d be really happy if it went down tomorrow because that would mean that the Russian troops are withdrawing,” adds Mayor Carr.

As April 2022 draws to a close, the war continues and the sign remains standing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.