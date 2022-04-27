Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

More than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers sick from food poisoning

More than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers are sick from poisoning after an off-site dinner for the drivers on Sunday. (Credit: KESQ via CNN Newsource)
By KESQ Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An investigation continues after more than 100 Coachella shuttle drivers fell ill due to food poisoning.

At least 46 of them were assessed in local hospitals.

“Some of those people who didn’t go to the hospital apparently didn’t feel they needed to, but they probably sought their own medical attention. We want to, we would like to speak to them as well, not just those that were hospitalized,” Riverside County Health spokesperson Jose Arballo said.

Officials say it happened at an off-site dinner for the transportation employees Sunday night.

The exact source of the food poisoning is being investigated however, the county confirmed a pasta dish and pre-packaged salad tossed with other ingredients were served to the drivers.

“We did do some inspections of the facilities when food was served beforehand. As far as I know, everything went well there,” Arballo said.

Officials are actively working with other jurisdictions to speak with as many people as possible with hopes to pinpoint the source.

“Be able to test the food, you know, and without getting too many details, when people get stomach cramps and have diarrhea, that, you know, that would also provide some, if we could get samples there,” Arballo said.

This means that the county will conduct hundred of interviews to narrow down the cause.

Arballo says they are getting a list of all employees and with that information as well as medical records, they will be able to reach many who were at the dinner.

Copyright 2022 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when an unknown...
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed in Toledo, police asking public for tips
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25, 2022.
Woman accused of shooting and killing her children’s father

Latest News

First responders support a 6-year-old boy who was burned in a bullying incident.
‘We’re with you’: First responders show support by visiting burned boy in hospital
Still too early for spring planting
British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Court documents: Officer charged after 65-year-old pedestrian hit and killed
It’s not often you see a softball game where both sides are wearing the same jersey.
Softball game raises money for family of fallen Bluffton Police Officer