The morels are back! Tips for finding and cooking these savory wild mushrooms

Springtime in northwest Ohio means getting back outdoors to do things like birding or fishing... but how about hunting for morel mushrooms?

For some it’s a popular spring pastime that provides a delicious meal. Morchella, usually referred to as morel, is an edible wild mushroom that comes up around this time of year -- so the search is on.

“You want to look for specific trees,” said John Wolfram, a local morel enthusiast. “You want to find elm trees or cottonwood trees or the convergence of kind of open grassland to not heavy, dense, thick woods, but more light underbrush.”

“Sandy soil is the best,” added John’s father Fritz Wolfram. “You can find them in other soils, but usually not as readily.”

After collecting the morels, cutting them in half and rinsing them off with water, you’re ready to do some cooking.

“We like to bread and fry them, and have them as part of a meal,” John told us.

Unlike the more commonly known button mushrooms, you can’t eat morels raw.

“You have to cook these,” said Fritz. “They will make you sick if you eat them raw. Morchella has a toxin in it, but once it’s heated to a certain temperature, it’s gone.”

If you’re lucky enough to find a good spot, you might want to keep it to yourself.

“People will trespass to come steal them. So, we try to keep pretty secret and NOT BE ON THE NEWS with where our location is,” John joked.

If you’d like to forage for morels yourself, you can’t do it in the Toledo Metroparks, as they do have rules against that. But if you’d like to do it in a different public location, make sure you check with the proper agency before heading into the woods.

