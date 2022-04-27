Traffic
One person killed in central Toledo car crash

Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person is dead following a car crash in central Toledo. The crash happened on west Bancroft near Collingwood in the early morning hours Wednesday. Two parked vehicles were hit and overturned. Police are still investigating this scene. 13abc will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

