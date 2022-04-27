One person killed in central Toledo car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person is dead following a car crash in central Toledo. The crash happened on west Bancroft near Collingwood in the early morning hours Wednesday. Two parked vehicles were hit and overturned. Police are still investigating this scene. 13abc will update this story as more information becomes available.

