Perrysburg now offers free Wi-Fi in several city parks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) – Perrysburg parks now come equipped with free Wi-Fi to cater to visitors’ technology needs.

City officials announced Tuesday that Wi-Fi is available at Rotary, Rivercrest, Woodlands, and Municipal Parks.

Installations began last fall at Woodlands Park and were completed this month at the Municipal Park.

City officials said there was a need for Wi-Fi at the parks, specifically at the baseball fields where scorekeeping is done online. In addition, families can now live stream games.

Installations were free due to an agreement between the city and its local internet service provider Amplex. Signs are located at each of the parks indicating that free Wi-Fi is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.