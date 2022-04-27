School project highlights local student’s passion for helping others

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go out of their way to help others, and this story is a great example of that. What started as a special project for a student at St. John’s Jesuit turned into a passion. His work is helping people halfway around the world.

Nathan Allen knows a lot about technology, and he’s using those talents to help others. “I am taking in refurbished computers, cleaning them, reformatting them, and making sure they are functional. Then, I am working with a charity to send them to a school in Vietnam.”

Nathan’s special project for school was based on the business he started in his early teens fixing up old electronics and technology to sell. “If you can help someone, why not? That’s my outlook. Especially in my situation, all it’s costing me is my time.”

Adam Dane is a teacher at St. John’s. “Nathan wants to make the world a better place. Everything he does, even subconsciously, is to help others. That makes him extraordinary.”

Dane is also the director of the Magis Society at St. John’s, the program that Nathan developed his Capstone project for. “The students who enjoy the program are interested, passionate, curious students who want more from their education.”

Nathan says even if he never directly sees the impact of his project, he realizes just how life-changing it will be. “Hundreds of kids in Vietnam could be educated on the computers, and because of their education maybe they’ll go on and do something to help others themselves. Maybe now they can provide for their families. The impact I may never see for myself, and that’s okay.”

Adam says Nathan’s drive to help others has been inspirational. “He’s rippling out to the world to make it better at age 18. And he’ll keep doing that throughout his life. It’s part of him. We’d have a very different world if everybody was a little bit like him.”

Nathan plans to send 250 computers to the school in Vietnam. He’s a senior, and Tuesday was his last day of class. He’ll spend the next few weeks on his senior project, and then it will be off to college in the fall. Nathan hopes to return to the area to live and work after graduation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.