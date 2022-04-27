Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

School project highlights local student’s passion for helping others

Nathan Allen refurbished hundreds of computers to send to students in Vietnam.
Nathan Allen plans to send 250 computers to a school in Vietnam
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go out of their way to help others, and this story is a great example of that. What started as a special project for a student at St. John’s Jesuit turned into a passion. His work is helping people halfway around the world.

Nathan Allen knows a lot about technology, and he’s using those talents to help others. “I am taking in refurbished computers, cleaning them, reformatting them, and making sure they are functional. Then, I am working with a charity to send them to a school in Vietnam.”

Nathan’s special project for school was based on the business he started in his early teens fixing up old electronics and technology to sell. “If you can help someone, why not? That’s my outlook. Especially in my situation, all it’s costing me is my time.”

Adam Dane is a teacher at St. John’s. “Nathan wants to make the world a better place. Everything he does, even subconsciously, is to help others. That makes him extraordinary.”

Dane is also the director of the Magis Society at St. John’s, the program that Nathan developed his Capstone project for. “The students who enjoy the program are interested, passionate, curious students who want more from their education.”

Nathan says even if he never directly sees the impact of his project, he realizes just how life-changing it will be. “Hundreds of kids in Vietnam could be educated on the computers, and because of their education maybe they’ll go on and do something to help others themselves. Maybe now they can provide for their families. The impact I may never see for myself, and that’s okay.”

Adam says Nathan’s drive to help others has been inspirational. “He’s rippling out to the world to make it better at age 18. And he’ll keep doing that throughout his life. It’s part of him. We’d have a very different world if everybody was a little bit like him.”

Nathan plans to send 250 computers to the school in Vietnam. He’s a senior, and Tuesday was his last day of class. He’ll spend the next few weeks on his senior project, and then it will be off to college in the fall. Nathan hopes to return to the area to live and work after graduation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Legal guardian of 2 missing girls speaks out, asking the community for help

Latest News

Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains.
Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains
Fatal crash on West Bancroft near Collingwood
Fatal crash on West Bancroft near Collingwood
April 27th Weather Forecast
April 27th Weather Forecast
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash