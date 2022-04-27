Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating three separate deadly shootings that all took place in one day. Detectives have made one arrest.

The objective of the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence program is to get ahead of issues before it results in a violent crime., including the hiring of violence interrupters.

“You can’t flip a switch to change this. We just trying to put the structure in place to try to address it. I’m not saying it’s because of their presence but in the Junction/Englewood area the numbers have reduced,” said the Director of Safety Brian Byrd.

City leaders have called the violence a public health crisis.

