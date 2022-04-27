Toledo welcomes its first Muni Challenge Contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new golf contest is ready to tee off in celebration of the city’s rich golf history.

Golf enthusiasts are welcome to participate in the city’s first-ever Muni Challenge, which will kick off at noon on Sunday at the Ottawa Park Golf Course.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and city councilman Sam Melden will join participants for a round of golf.

“I know how important our municipal courses are because, like so many Toledoans, I first learned the game of golf on the “Muni” closest to me: Collins Park,” Councilman Sam Melden said.

The contest will run from May 1 to May 31 and require participants to play at all three municipal golf courses − Ottawa Park, Detwiler Park, and Collins Park.

Those who play the courses will receive a Glass City Muni card which will grant a plethora of perks including a free round of golf, discounts on local golf throughout the year, discounts from area businesses, and opportunities for daily prize drawings.

City officials said the sport has a rich historical impact on the city and is currently gaining momentum with the likes of last year’s Solheim Cup and the recent announcement of the 2027 U.S. Women’s Open coming to Toledo.

The city’s golfing history can date back to local visionaries S.P. Jermain and Arthur Hills.

Jermain organized the city’s first group of women golfers and developed courses nationwide including the city’s Collins Park Golf Course which is celebrating its 90th year as a public course.

Hills, who at seven years old would play a round for 26 cents at Ottawa Park Golf Couse, created Detwiler Park Golf Course, Toledo’s third municipal course.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz said the contest will honor both Jermain and Hills.

“These two Toledo legends forever changed the game of golf and municipal golf in our city,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “It is in their spirit that we are creating the first annual Muni Challenge so that we can build on that momentum by challenging our local golfers to play our historic courses,”.

For more information or to register for the Muni Challenge, click here.

