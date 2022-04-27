Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo welcomes its first Muni Challenge Contest

A new golf contest is ready to tee off in celebration of the city’s rich golf history. Golf...
A new golf contest is ready to tee off in celebration of the city’s rich golf history. Golf enthusiasts are welcome to participate in the city’s first-ever Muni Challenge, which will kick off at noon on Sunday at the Ottawa Park Golf Course.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new golf contest is ready to tee off in celebration of the city’s rich golf history.

Golf enthusiasts are welcome to participate in the city’s first-ever Muni Challenge, which will kick off at noon on Sunday at the Ottawa Park Golf Course.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and city councilman Sam Melden will join participants for a round of golf.

“I know how important our municipal courses are because, like so many Toledoans, I first learned the game of golf on the “Muni” closest to me: Collins Park,” Councilman Sam Melden said.

The contest will run from May 1 to May 31 and require participants to play at all three municipal golf courses − Ottawa Park, Detwiler Park, and Collins Park.

Those who play the courses will receive a Glass City Muni card which will grant a plethora of perks including a free round of golf, discounts on local golf throughout the year, discounts from area businesses, and opportunities for daily prize drawings.

City officials said the sport has a rich historical impact on the city and is currently gaining momentum with the likes of last year’s Solheim Cup and the recent announcement of the 2027 U.S. Women’s Open coming to Toledo.

The city’s golfing history can date back to local visionaries S.P. Jermain and Arthur Hills.

Jermain organized the city’s first group of women golfers and developed courses nationwide including the city’s Collins Park Golf Course which is celebrating its 90th year as a public course.

Hills, who at seven years old would play a round for 26 cents at Ottawa Park Golf Couse, created Detwiler Park Golf Course, Toledo’s third municipal course.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz said the contest will honor both Jermain and Hills.

“These two Toledo legends forever changed the game of golf and municipal golf in our city,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “It is in their spirit that we are creating the first annual Muni Challenge so that we can build on that momentum by challenging our local golfers to play our historic courses,”.

For more information or to register for the Muni Challenge, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks

Latest News

Small Business Seminar
Building up the “Junction Community” through collaboration
He went from stabbing a woman to rehabilitating inmates
Man who stabbed woman 20 years ago now helps rehabilitate inmates
Man shares harrowing mental health journey
The morels are back!
The morels are back! Tips for finding and cooking these savory wild mushrooms
The morels are back! Tips for finding and cooking these savory wild mushrooms