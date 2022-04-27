Traffic
Trout homers, Sandoval spins gem as Angels top Guardians 4-1

Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, and Patrick Sandoval pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the surging Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 for their third straight victory. Trout drove a slider from Triston McKenzie into the bullpens in left field for a two-run shot in the third inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead. He was inches from a second home run in the fifth, but the ball hit the wall in the left-field corner for an RBI double to score Shohei Ohtani. The three-time AL MVP has a nine-game hitting streak. Sandoval, who struck out nine, has not allowed an earned run in three starts this season.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, slides before being tagged out at home by Cleveland...
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, slides before being tagged out at home by Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges while trying to score on a double by Jared Walsh during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
By JOE REEDY
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, and Patrick Sandoval pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the surging Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 for their third straight victory. Trout drove a slider from Triston McKenzie into the bullpens in left field for a two-run shot in the third inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead. He was inches from a second home run in the fifth, but the ball hit the wall in the left-field corner for an RBI double to score Shohei Ohtani. The three-time AL MVP has a nine-game hitting streak. Sandoval, who struck out nine, has not allowed an earned run in three starts this season.

