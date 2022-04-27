The “Trump Effect” strong in Ohio elections

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Trump Effect” was in full force in Toledo this week.

A U.S. Senate candidate backed by former President Donald Trump is seeing big crowds but will it translate into big results on election day?

The former President threw his support behind US Senate candidate JD Vance in the last few weeks, and on Monday, we saw a glimpse of what comes with that kind of endorsement.

“Having both of them here within a two day period to support us is a really big deal,” said Vance.

Donald Trump Junior stumped for Vance Monday on South Byrne Road in Toledo. His father, the former President, did the same in Delaware Ohio over the weekend.

“It means absolutely everything,” said Toledo voter Kelly Luck.

The endorsement is changing some minds. In an admittedly small sampling, 13abc found two voters at this rally who said they were undecided or looking at other candidates for senate, and now they’re supporting Vance.

“I saw those commercials where he was against Trump. And then when Trump endorsed him, I’d seen he knows more than we do, he’s on the inside. So I’m going to go with who he believes in,” said Luck.

“I’m looking for someone who can actually win the general, one. And two, somebody who can stand up to the Republican party,” said Whitehouse voter Sonny McGovern.

Many candidates in this race wanted the endorsement but only one got it. Now we wait to see if it will it translate into a victory.

“It remains to be seen if the Trump endorsement will mater in this Ohio sSnate race and other closely contested congressional race across the country. We simply don’t know,” said Melissa Miller, Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.

Doctor Miller says research shows endorsements don’t typically have a ton of effect on candidates because, in part, you might have people who don’t like the person giving the endorsement.

People in politics largely agree that we have never seen another candidate like Trump and how he can mobilize voters so effectively.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.