Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

The “Trump Effect” strong in Ohio elections

The former President has endorsed JD Vance for Senate
The Trump effect is real in Ohio races
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Trump Effect” was in full force in Toledo this week.

A U.S. Senate candidate backed by former President Donald Trump is seeing big crowds but will it translate into big results on election day?

The former President threw his support behind US Senate candidate JD Vance in the last few weeks, and on Monday, we saw a glimpse of what comes with that kind of endorsement.

“Having both of them here within a two day period to support us is a really big deal,” said Vance.

Donald Trump Junior stumped for Vance Monday on South Byrne Road in Toledo. His father, the former President, did the same in Delaware Ohio over the weekend.

“It means absolutely everything,” said Toledo voter Kelly Luck.

The endorsement is changing some minds. In an admittedly small sampling, 13abc found two voters at this rally who said they were undecided or looking at other candidates for senate, and now they’re supporting Vance.

“I saw those commercials where he was against Trump. And then when Trump endorsed him, I’d seen he knows more than we do, he’s on the inside. So I’m going to go with who he believes in,” said Luck.

“I’m looking for someone who can actually win the general, one. And two, somebody who can stand up to the Republican party,” said Whitehouse voter Sonny McGovern.

Many candidates in this race wanted the endorsement but only one got it. Now we wait to see if it will it translate into a victory.

“It remains to be seen if the Trump endorsement will mater in this Ohio sSnate race and other closely contested congressional race across the country. We simply don’t know,” said Melissa Miller, Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.

Doctor Miller says research shows endorsements don’t typically have a ton of effect on candidates because, in part, you might have people who don’t like the person giving the endorsement.

People in politics largely agree that we have never seen another candidate like Trump and how he can mobilize voters so effectively.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when an unknown...
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed in Toledo, police asking public for tips
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25, 2022.
Woman accused of shooting and killing her children’s father
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Police in Oklahoma arrested 51-year-old Michael Geiger for the murder and rape of a young child.
‘Very disturbing’: Police arrest 51-year-old man for rape, murder of child at motel

Latest News

Akienreh Johnson is a national champ, winning Sweden's National Championship.
Rogers High School Basketball Star is a National Champion
Unsure how to dispose of your prescription medication? Bring them to one of the local Mercy...
Mercy Health prepares for National Drug Take Back Day
Still too early for spring planting
It’s not often you see a softball game where both sides are wearing the same jersey.
Softball game raises money for family of fallen Bluffton Police Officer
Police are asking for tips
7-month-old shot and killed in Toledo