WATCH: Mountain lion scared off by automatic doors

Arizona officials release video of a mountain lion nearly visiting a Tucson resort Monday. (SOURCE: ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPT.)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) – A mountain lion in Arizona was apparently not ready to indulge in the resort treatment.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department released a video of the mountain lion on social media walking outside of the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson Monday. The animal quickly changes its mind when it passes by the automatic doors, which open and scare the feline, causing it to run away.

The department said the mountain lion was probably young and learning its way around the area due to the way it reacted to the doors.

The department said that, although mountain lions are common in the Sabino Canyon area, they have only received a few reports of incidents with them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

