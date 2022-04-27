Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman accused of shooting and killing her children’s father

Tyrefa Hill is charged with murder.
By Alexis Means
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities say half of Toledo’s murders are domestic violence-related. Monday night, police say a man was shot and killed by the mother of his children. The Victim’s mother is speaking out.

Derrick Kimble’s mother says she saw her son get shot.

“It’s not worth it, now my grandkids lost both parents,” Kimble’s mother said.

Kimble cried as she talked about her son’s murder. Police charged 27-year-old Tyrefa Hill with murder.

“So he put the kids in the car. They go back and forth. He seen her pull the gun up; that’s why he backed up like this when he backed up she said, ‘I’ll shoot your (expletives) and kill you now! He said, ’Shoot me,’ and she shot him.”

According to a court document, police said they have video footage and physical evidence.

The victim’s mother says several people tried to save her son.

Police say Tyrefa Hill turned herself in to police. Hill and Kimble used to date and have two children together.

The mother says she’s holding onto her faith as she prepares to bury her son.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14, has died after police say she jumped out of a moving vehicle while her...
Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle
Police say Tyrefa Hill shot and killed her ex, Derrick Kimble, on April 25 in the 400 block of...
TPD: Woman shoots and kills her ex in South Toledo
Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Shahnaz Ali
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks

Latest News

Small Business Seminar
Building up the “Junction Community” through collaboration
He went from stabbing a woman to rehabilitating inmates
Man who stabbed woman 20 years ago now helps rehabilitate inmates
Man shares harrowing mental health journey
The morels are back!
The morels are back! Tips for finding and cooking these savory wild mushrooms
The morels are back! Tips for finding and cooking these savory wild mushrooms