Woman accused of shooting and killing her children’s father

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities say half of Toledo’s murders are domestic violence-related. Monday night, police say a man was shot and killed by the mother of his children. The Victim’s mother is speaking out.

Derrick Kimble’s mother says she saw her son get shot.

“It’s not worth it, now my grandkids lost both parents,” Kimble’s mother said.

Kimble cried as she talked about her son’s murder. Police charged 27-year-old Tyrefa Hill with murder.

“So he put the kids in the car. They go back and forth. He seen her pull the gun up; that’s why he backed up like this when he backed up she said, ‘I’ll shoot your (expletives) and kill you now! He said, ’Shoot me,’ and she shot him.”

According to a court document, police said they have video footage and physical evidence.

The victim’s mother says several people tried to save her son.

Police say Tyrefa Hill turned herself in to police. Hill and Kimble used to date and have two children together.

The mother says she’s holding onto her faith as she prepares to bury her son.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

