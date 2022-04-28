Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/28: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Lake breeze Friday; scattered storms early Sunday AM
Another frosty start tomorrow, but slow warming and scattered storms are in order for the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds warming us to the low-60s in Toledo, but the lake breeze will kick in late in the afternoon, keeping lakeshore residents in the 40s/50s. More 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday will prove the high point of the next 7 days, as showers and storms are likely to roll through early Sunday morning. Highs will then level off in the mid-60s through much of next week, with rain returning Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
Fatal crash near Delta involving a semi
It takes effect in 2023
Bradford pear trees are all over Ohio, but they’ll be banned in 2023
Anthony Wayne High School
Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg investigating alleged racial slur at lacrosse match
A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of...
Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home

Latest News

April 30, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
April 30, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
We’re transitioning into the new month with a stormy night, but a warm first day of May tomorrow!
April 30, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
4/29: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
4/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast
A lake breeze kicking in this afternoon, with a warmer (though wet/breezy) start to the month...
4/29: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
A lake breeze kicking in this afternoon, with a warmer (though wet/breezy) start to the month...
4/29: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast