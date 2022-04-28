4/28: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Lake breeze Friday; scattered storms early Sunday AM
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds warming us to the low-60s in Toledo, but the lake breeze will kick in late in the afternoon, keeping lakeshore residents in the 40s/50s. More 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday will prove the high point of the next 7 days, as showers and storms are likely to roll through early Sunday morning. Highs will then level off in the mid-60s through much of next week, with rain returning Tuesday.
