4/28: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds warming us to the low-60s in Toledo, but the lake breeze will kick in late in the afternoon, keeping lakeshore residents in the 40s/50s. More 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday will prove the high point of the next 7 days, as showers and storms are likely to roll through early Sunday morning. Highs will then level off in the mid-60s through much of next week, with rain returning Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.