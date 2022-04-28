April 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 50s. A patchy light frost is possible in spots tonight. Friday will warm into the lower 60s, but late afternoon and evening temperatures will fall back into the middle 50s. Saturday will be in the low 60s. There is a slim chance of a shower in the morning. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s early next week. Rain is once again likely on Tuesday.

