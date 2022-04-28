Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

April 28th Weather Forecast

Warming Up This Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 50s. A patchy light frost is possible in spots tonight. Friday will warm into the lower 60s, but late afternoon and evening temperatures will fall back into the middle 50s. Saturday will be in the low 60s. There is a slim chance of a shower in the morning. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s early next week. Rain is once again likely on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles overturned in a central Toledo yard after a Wednesday morning crash.
One person killed in central Toledo car crash
Some clients at Bunch Accounting and Tax Services say their taxes were never filed.
Clients left in the dark after not hearing from tax preparer, missing tax deadline
Police say Samari Knighten, 7, and Cszera Reyes, 13, were last seen in the 3000 block of...
Toledo girls go missing once again
Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains.
Three murders in one day stokes fear that record violence remains
Police lights.
Seven-month-old baby shot and killed

Latest News

4/27/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/27/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Frosty, freezing mornings continue as we slowly climb back to average by the weekend. Dan Smith...
4/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Frosty, freezing mornings continue as we slowly climb back to average by the weekend. Dan Smith...
4/27: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Hard Freeze Possible Tonight, Warmer Weekend
April 27th Weather Forecast