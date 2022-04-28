Traffic
Fifth defendant pleads guilty in BGSU fraternity hazing death

In a statement, BGSU board member Howard Traul explains “The problem is not fraternities but instead the problem is underage, overindulgent drinking by naïve young people.”(Jack Bassett)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fifth person has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

According to Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson, Canyon Caldwell, of Dublin, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and eight counts of misdemeanor hazing on Wednesday. All other charges including involuntary manslaughter were dismissed.

“As the picture has become even clearer, the role that Mr. Caldwell played in the event that led to Stone’s death was less significant than the others indicted. It is our responsibility as prosecutors to bring the justice to bear on these cases,” said Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.

Caldwell’s plea marks the fifth as four others have pleaded guilty to charges connected to the hazing death. Benjamin Boyers, of Sylvania, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, obstructing official business, and eight counts of hazing on Tuesday.

Just last week, Jarett Prizel pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and eight counts of hazing. Niall Sweeny took a plea agreement last year that allowed him to be found guilty of felony tampering with evidence rather than the original manslaughter charge, as well as misdemeanor hazing. Aaron Lehane pleaded guilty to charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

The three remaining co-defendants, Daylen Dunson, Troy Henricksen, and Jacob Krinn face charges in connection to Foltz’s death. Their charges range from involuntary manslaughter to felonious assault, hazing, and other misdemeanor charges. The remaining co-defendants are scheduled to go to trial starting May 16.

“Mr. Caldwell’s plea means that we have five convictions, four of which are felony convictions resulting from this event. We continue to prepare for trial on the rest,” Dobson said.

Foltz died on March 7, 2021, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. Prosecutors said Foltz was at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity when he consumed an entire bottle of bourbon. According to medical reports, his blood-alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit.

