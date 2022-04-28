Husband and wife are part of region’s first robotic-assisted kidney transplant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a first for our region, a robotic-assisted kidney transplant was performed at UTMC earlier this month.

It’s hard to believe when you see him today that less than three weeks ago, Ahmadou Diallo had life-changing surgery.

“Every day that goes by, I get better and better.”

Ahmadou had limited pain and was out of the hospital in just two days.

“You can’t tell when you look at my body that I had surgery.”

Ahmadou was diagnosed with kidney disease several years ago and ended up on dialysis every day.

“Before I was sick, I was very active. I played soccer and took my girls to the zoo and swimming. Once I was diagnosed with kidney disease and went on dialysis, it was challenging. I was very limited in what I could do.”

The kidney Ahmadou received came from his wife. He says there are no words to express his gratitude.

“She told me we are family. She is part of me and I am part of her. I have no words to thank her.”

Ahmadou is a nurse in his home state of Indiana. He’s excited to be getting back to every day life at work and home.

“I can drive, I can do my prayers. I am Muslim and we pray five times a day. I am so thankful to be able to do that. I am grateful to get back to family activities. I feel great, and I am so thankful to everyone here who made that possible. The doctors, nurses, the people in the lab, the housekeepers and everyone else who helped me.”

Dr. Obi Ekwenna performed the robotic transplant surgery alongside a surgical team.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to do this procedure,” Ekwenna said. “Robotic-assisted surgery is not for every patient, but we will use it as much as we can moving forward.”

Dr. Ekwenna says robotic-assisted transplants help reduce the risk for infection, speed up healing times and often mean less pain.

“Just to have another way to help our patients is incredible. That is what drives this.”

Dr. Ekwenna says Ahmadou is a great example of how life-changing this revolutionary procedure can be.

“He’s doing remarkably well after the procedure. His kidneys are working, and that’s the beauty of what we’re doing. That is the miracle associated with it.”

Dr. Ekwenna hopes this first, is the first of many robotic-assisted surgeries at UTMC.

“Kidney transplantation is transformative. It gets a person from dialysis to a renewed life.”

Ahmadou and his wife went home to Indiana Thursday. He wants to pay it forward by volunteering his time in the future with kidney patients.

Robotic-assisted kidney transplants are only being performed at a handful of hospitals around the country. Other than UTMC, the procedure is being done in our region at the Cleveland Clinic and Henry Ford Health System.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.