Lily Peters strangled, suffered blunt force trauma, autopsy shows

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Preliminary autopsy results showed the death of a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl was a homicide, WEAU reported.

WARNING: Details in the story may be disturbing.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said, according to the preliminary results of the autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office, Iliana “Lily” Peters suffered strangulation and blunt force trauma.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm. He is being held on $1 million cash bond at the Eau Claire Juvenile Detention Center ahead of his next court appearance May 5.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said in court Wednesday that the 14-year-old told investigators he intended to rape and kill Peters when they left a house in Chippewa Falls together. Newell said the suspect told investigators he hit Peters in the stomach and with a stick before strangling her to death and then sexually assaulting her.

Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old is being tried in adult court.

Lily’s body was found near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls on Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening.

Her body is being kept in Minnesota for an undetermined amount of time. The final autopsy results could take four to six weeks as medical examiners wait for toxicology reports.

