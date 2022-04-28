Softball game raises money for family of fallen Bluffton Police Officer

VANLUE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s not often you see a softball game where both sides are wearing the same jersey.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2022, Arcadia and Vanlue both took to the field representing Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis with special shirts made for a charity softball game in his honor. The two teams joined together to raise money for the family of Officer Francis who was hit and killed during a police chase on I-75 March 31, 2022.

“And to lose him like that is just very, very heartbreaking. So, this is one small token of appreciation of his service, and help keep his memory alive, and everything else. Then, it’s worth it,” said David Spridgeon, head coach of the Arcadia Redskins.

Spridgeon says he saw Officer Francis hours before he was killed. Arcadia had played Cory-Rawson and that night, Spridgeon says Coach Francis drove the team bus.

“I like tell people coaching is our fraternity, and yeah, we’re competitors on the field, but outside we share everything else. So, just wanted to do something for his family,” added Spridgeon.

“With both of us being small towns and then obviously Cory-Rawson being a small town, we just wanted to do something to give back to them,” said Taylor Kloepfer, head coach of the Vanlue Wildcats. She says her team was more than willing to host the game. “Lot of times, it’s more than the game. A lot times, it’s more than the wins and losses, it’s more about growing as people and I think that’s one thing we’re trying to instill here at Vanlue is.”

A raffle and donations from businesses in Arcadia and Vanlue added up to $1,500.

“That’s all going back to Coach Francis’s family. Hopefully, it helps ease some burdens for ‘em and, you know, I think it’s a great thing that both communities came together to do that.”

It’s a big gesture from two small towns to honor an officer and a coach.

