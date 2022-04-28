Toledo girls go missing once again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are back searching for two missing girls just hours after reporting their safe return.

Officers made social media post announcing that they are once again searching for sisters Samaria Knighten, 7, and Ceszera Reyes, 13. The sisters were last seen at the 3000 block of Hartman.

TPD first reported that the young girls went missing from the Hartman residence on Friday, April 22. Her guardian told police that she checked in on the girls in the home late Thursday night.

The sisters were located and returned home earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the sisters’ brief return, their guardian told police she believes the girls’ mother, Latoya Overton, encouraged the children to leave their home in the middle of the night after a recent visit on Easter.

TPD shared that Reyes was last seen wearing a pink sweat suit and rainbow tennis shoes. Knighten was last seen wearing a purple flower coat, black pants, and multi-color Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Editor’s note: The guardian spelled Reyes name as Ceszera while Toledo Police have spelled it as Cszera.

