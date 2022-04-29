Traffic
4/29: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast

A few showers and storms this weekend, mostly on Saturday night.
4/29: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid-40s. SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers around and highs in the mid-60s; cooler along the lakeshore. SATURDAY NIGHT: More widespread showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid-50s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few lingering showers and a rumble of thunder possible, especially in the morning. It’ll also be breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Monday with highs near 70. Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with occasional thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-60s on both days. Some rain possible next Friday with highs in the mid-60s.

