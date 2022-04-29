Grieving grandmother calls on public to speak up about murder of 7-month-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven-month-old Desire Hughes was killed Wednesday when somebody shot into her father’s car as he was driving. Her death has sparked renewed outrage across the city.

“She just started to say mom,” said the grandmother, Angela Cattladge.

The grandmother of 7-month-old Desire Hughes will never hear those words again. Toledo police say the baby was shot and killed while riding in the car with her 20-year-old father Jeremiah Hughes. It happened on Jackman and Hillcrest Wednesday night. The grandmother says she received a call from her daughter and rushed to the hospital.

“But to see the vehicle with all the bullet holes in it .. that broke me because I know my baby was right there in the back seat.”

Desire is the second child shot and killed in a drive-by this year.

“Taking a life is not a game. It’s not. This is real and it hurts. It hurts,” said Cattladge.

Police have no motive or suspects. The grieving grandmother is pleading to the community to put the guns down and speak up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.