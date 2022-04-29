Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Grieving grandmother calls on public to speak up about murder of 7-month-old

A grieving grandmother is calling on the public to speak up about the murder of her granddaughter
By Alexis Means
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven-month-old Desire Hughes was killed Wednesday when somebody shot into her father’s car as he was driving. Her death has sparked renewed outrage across the city.

“She just started to say mom,” said the grandmother, Angela Cattladge.

The grandmother of 7-month-old Desire Hughes will never hear those words again. Toledo police say the baby was shot and killed while riding in the car with her 20-year-old father Jeremiah Hughes. It happened on Jackman and Hillcrest Wednesday night. The grandmother says she received a call from her daughter and rushed to the hospital.

“But to see the vehicle with all the bullet holes in it .. that broke me because I know my baby was right there in the back seat.”

Desire is the second child shot and killed in a drive-by this year.

“Taking a life is not a game. It’s not. This is real and it hurts. It hurts,” said Cattladge.

Police have no motive or suspects. The grieving grandmother is pleading to the community to put the guns down and speak up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
It takes effect in 2023
Bradford pear trees are all over Ohio, but they’ll be banned in 2023
Motorcycle Crash
38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Latest News

May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned Saturday in Toledo with Josh Mandel who is seeking...
Ohio GOP Senate candidates hit campaign trail in home stretch of race
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters
Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, are...
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters