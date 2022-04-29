Hittin’ The Town: Learning to create beautiful bouquets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re inching closer to the time of year when we can start planting flowers.

Our region is full of beautiful flower shops with talented designers who put all the beautiful blooms together. If you’ve ever been interested in learning how to do that yourself, we have just the place for you.

Everywhere you turn at In Bloom Flowers and Gifts, there are gorgeous creations. Kendra Bills is the owner.

“I always tell people I can’t draw and I can’t paint. I do my art with flowers,” Bills said.

There are all kinds of beautiful flowers to choose from at the Maumee shop.

“Each season brings something new and different, so seasonally there is always something to look forward to. Sometimes you just smile because you pull things out of a box you just received and you’re like aaah! Getting to work with flowers every day is a treat. It’s amazing. It really is.”

Kendra has been designing for more than a decade.

“I can tell you all the rules of design, but I think it’s knowing them and breaking them and to design what you see.”

Amanda LaFontaine is a floral designer and the design room manager at the store.

“I don’t feel there is a specific recipe for design,” LaFountaine said. “Sometimes you feel moody or you feel joyful. It can impact the way you design. I tend to design long and flowy and whimsical.”

When it comes to all the flowers and gifts, LaFontaine says a lot of what is sold here comes from right around the corner.

“I love the fact that I can say I know where that came from, and I am supporting someone else who has a dream.”

In addition to buying beautiful bouquets, you can also learn how to make one alongside the experts. You can go it alone or spend time with friends, family co-workers in design classes and workshops.

“You can bring girlfriends and some cupcakes and whatever you’d like to drink and make it a fun evening. We’ve had husbands and wives come in have a good time and do something different. It doesn’t end here. Take what you learned here back home, and do it for yourself.”

They teach beginners to advanced. “We start them kind of easy and as you learn to design and what you’re doing, we add in different techniques as you go.”

