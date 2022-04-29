Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man accused of attempted murder in Bowling Green arrested

Bowling Green officers are searching for Tyson Wells in relation to a burglary and attempted...
Bowling Green officers are searching for Tyson Wells in relation to a burglary and attempted murder.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of attempted murder was arrested in Indiana Friday after a days-long search.

Police said Tyson Wells, 44, of Bloomington, Indiana, allegedly fired shots into an apartment in Bowling Green on Tuesday. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Officials filed a warrant for him on attempted murder and aggravated burglary charges.

Police told us they believe it was a targeted incident.

BG Police said Tuesday they received two separate reports of Wells slashing tires and firing shots into a home. Both incidents occurred in different locations.

While officers were initially responding to a call regarding slashed tires in the 1000 block of S. Main St., a second call came in regarding shots being fired in the 1000 block of Varsity West Road. Upon arrival at the second location, officers determined that the two incidents were related.

Officers said the resident at Varsity West Rd. stated that Wells attempted to enter the apartment and when confronted Wells discharged a firearm into the building.

13abc knocked on the door of the apartment Wednesday and a man and woman answered. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was previously in a five month relationship with Wells.

Wells fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck. Officers later located the vehicle in the Fremont area.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wells in at his home in Indiana on Friday. Police tell 13abc he had felony warrants in Indiana and would likely go through the process there before any possible extradition back to Wood County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
It takes effect in 2023
Bradford pear trees are all over Ohio, but they’ll be banned in 2023
Motorcycle Crash
38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Latest News

May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned Saturday in Toledo with Josh Mandel who is seeking...
Ohio GOP Senate candidates hit campaign trail in home stretch of race
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters
Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, are...
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters