Man accused of attempted murder in Bowling Green arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of attempted murder was arrested in Indiana Friday after a days-long search.

Police said Tyson Wells, 44, of Bloomington, Indiana, allegedly fired shots into an apartment in Bowling Green on Tuesday. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Officials filed a warrant for him on attempted murder and aggravated burglary charges.

Police told us they believe it was a targeted incident.

BG Police said Tuesday they received two separate reports of Wells slashing tires and firing shots into a home. Both incidents occurred in different locations.

While officers were initially responding to a call regarding slashed tires in the 1000 block of S. Main St., a second call came in regarding shots being fired in the 1000 block of Varsity West Road. Upon arrival at the second location, officers determined that the two incidents were related.

Officers said the resident at Varsity West Rd. stated that Wells attempted to enter the apartment and when confronted Wells discharged a firearm into the building.

13abc knocked on the door of the apartment Wednesday and a man and woman answered. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was previously in a five month relationship with Wells.

Wells fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck. Officers later located the vehicle in the Fremont area.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wells in at his home in Indiana on Friday. Police tell 13abc he had felony warrants in Indiana and would likely go through the process there before any possible extradition back to Wood County.

