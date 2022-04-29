Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.(WDJT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Blackwell was taken into custody after the verdict.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
It takes effect in 2023
Bradford pear trees are all over Ohio, but they’ll be banned in 2023
Motorcycle Crash
38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Latest News

Rachel Niebur kisses her dog, Petey, at a small dog park with the nonprofit People Assisting...
Homeless shelters work to end choice between street and pets
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies