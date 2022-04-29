Traffic
Man injured during altercation at bowling alley

A Michigan man was assaulted during an altercation at Miracle Lanes Bowling Alley on Thursday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was assaulted during an altercation at Miracle Lanes Bowling Alley on Thursday.

Toledo Police were dispatched to the bowling alley located at 5030 Jackman Road for a weapons call.

Officers said upon arrival they found Michael Shaw Jr., 46, unconscious and suffering multiple physical injuries to the face.

According to reports, a verbal altercation escalated when Shaw allegedly pulled out a short metal pole and two suspects punched him repeatedly in the face, causing him to lose consciousness.

The two suspects fled before Toledo Police arrived. The incident is still under investigation.

