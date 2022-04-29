Traffic
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledoans want action on potholes

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Potholes in the city of Toledo are prevalent and residents are saying they cause trouble. They damage cars and can cause safety risks if you aren’t paying attention.

“My youngest daughter fell in one. She was walking a didn’t see the pothole, fell straight into it. When she went down, her feet went in it,” says Georgina Wright, a Toledo resident. “People’s cars have gotten torn up. Like I said my son couldn’t afford to fix his so his car, it was done... those things are dangerous.”

Wright says she has fallen into a pothole on her daily walks before but she’s not just worried about older people like herself.

“I worry about the kids. When they ride those bikes and those scooters, because I know that can be a nasty fall,” says Wright.

The Toledo Department of Transportation says the 2022 road project is set to begin June 1st but could start as early as mid-May. The city estimates it will take 120 days to complete.

“It will be a relief now. People don’t have to worry about their cars getting totaled. Some people can’t pay like that. That would help me also, because older people don’t see that. I stepped right in on,” says Wright.

