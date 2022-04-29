Proposed FDA menthol ban could have positive impact on Black community, experts say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Food and Drug Administration announced a proposal Thursday that would ban menthol cigarettes and cigars.

According to the CDC, menthol cigarettes create a sensation that feels less harsh than ordinary cigarettes.

Marlon Platt is the Director of Strategic Partnerships with the African American Male Wellness Agency. He says menthol cigarettes and cigars are popular in the Black community.

“Menthol cigarettes or menthol products, in general, are being heavily used by African-Americans, I think this will allow us to wean off some of the usages. At least at some kind of rate compared to where we’re at with free and open access,” says Platt.

Platt says smoking worsens ailments already prevalent in the Black community, like asthma and high blood pressure, so the believes the potential ban may have a good outcome.

“African Americans are the number one fatality group for lung cancer. And a lot of lung cancers Are attributed to smoking tobacco products or tobacco product usage. So if you remove the ability to gain access to those products so freely we should, in theory, see a drop off as far as fatalities diagnosis at least for the lung cancers.”

The African American Male Wellness Agency will be holding its annual Wellness Walk on August 20th at Warren AME Church. The walk will feature health screenings as well as some educational opportunities.

