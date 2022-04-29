Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Still too early for spring planting

Still too early for spring planting
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Holland, Ohio (WTVG) - May is right around the corner, but Mother Nature has reminded us that it’s still spring these past frosty mornings. For gardeners, the urge to activate that green thumb may be strong, but those in the greenhouses say you should wait just a little longer.

Theresa Hoen, the co-owner of Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping in Holland, OH said, “People have been coming in, they want to plant. Basically, we’re telling people it’s too soon, it’s not worth it.”

But if you just can’t resist that perfect pot of flowers, you’ll want to keep in them in that pot and indoors if necessary.

“Do not plant them in the ground unless you want to go out and cover it,” emphasized Hoen. “They’re still going to be more tender, and they will be affected by frost.”

As for perennials, the established plants are usually unaffected by spring frost.

“They will do okay because they’re hardened off is what we call them,” explained Hoen. “So, they’re used to the cold nights, and they’ve gone through the winter months.”

But if you purchase a new perennial that has spent its life in a greenhouse, Hoen told us, “You don’t want to plant them out because their leaf structure is still tender, they’re not hardened off.”

We are starting to see many trees bud across the area, and some of them are more sensitive than others.

“Fruit trees such as apples or peaches and stuff, those can be affected from that, so we’ve actually been out irrigating our strawberries,” said Hoen.

Fruit trees are irrigated when temps drop so that when the water freezes, it gives off energy that the plant absorbs, protecting the blossoms themselves from freezing. The rule about waiting until after Mother’s Day to plant is well known, but that “safe date” can be subjective.

“My husband although always says that the last full moon in May is when you can bet that it’ll be safe after that, but he’s a farmer,” chuckled Hoen. That full moon in May (the flower moon as it is called) will be on the 16th.

In case you were wondering, the average last frost in Toledo happens on May 8th, but in the past it has occurred as late as June 11th.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
It takes effect in 2023
Bradford pear trees are all over Ohio, but they’ll be banned in 2023
Motorcycle Crash
38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Latest News

May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned Saturday in Toledo with Josh Mandel who is seeking...
Ohio GOP Senate candidates hit campaign trail in home stretch of race
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters
Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, are...
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters