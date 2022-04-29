Still too early for spring planting

Holland, Ohio (WTVG) - May is right around the corner, but Mother Nature has reminded us that it’s still spring these past frosty mornings. For gardeners, the urge to activate that green thumb may be strong, but those in the greenhouses say you should wait just a little longer.

Theresa Hoen, the co-owner of Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping in Holland, OH said, “People have been coming in, they want to plant. Basically, we’re telling people it’s too soon, it’s not worth it.”

But if you just can’t resist that perfect pot of flowers, you’ll want to keep in them in that pot and indoors if necessary.

“Do not plant them in the ground unless you want to go out and cover it,” emphasized Hoen. “They’re still going to be more tender, and they will be affected by frost.”

As for perennials, the established plants are usually unaffected by spring frost.

“They will do okay because they’re hardened off is what we call them,” explained Hoen. “So, they’re used to the cold nights, and they’ve gone through the winter months.”

But if you purchase a new perennial that has spent its life in a greenhouse, Hoen told us, “You don’t want to plant them out because their leaf structure is still tender, they’re not hardened off.”

We are starting to see many trees bud across the area, and some of them are more sensitive than others.

“Fruit trees such as apples or peaches and stuff, those can be affected from that, so we’ve actually been out irrigating our strawberries,” said Hoen.

Fruit trees are irrigated when temps drop so that when the water freezes, it gives off energy that the plant absorbs, protecting the blossoms themselves from freezing. The rule about waiting until after Mother’s Day to plant is well known, but that “safe date” can be subjective.

“My husband although always says that the last full moon in May is when you can bet that it’ll be safe after that, but he’s a farmer,” chuckled Hoen. That full moon in May (the flower moon as it is called) will be on the 16th.

In case you were wondering, the average last frost in Toledo happens on May 8th, but in the past it has occurred as late as June 11th.

