Toledo renames street in celebration of basketball star Zia Cooke

As Zia Cooke makes her mark on the world of women’s basketball, the 419 rallies around her, naming portions of Hill Avenue in her honor.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Zia Cooke makes her mark on the world of women’s basketball, the 419 rallies around her, naming portions of Hill Avenue in her honor.

Friday was a homecoming celebration for the basketball star, as she returned home following her recent feat of a national championship for NCAA Women’s Basketball.

The basketball star fought back tears as city Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the face-lift to Hill Avenue.

“I really haven’t made it yet, but I have had a lot of accomplishments. It shows that they believe in me that much and to know I deserve a street named after me is a surreal feeling. I’m super happy about that, it was a shocking moment for me,” Cooke said.

Cooke is no stranger to success as the South Carolina Gamecocks’ starting guard won two state championships with the Rogers Rams.

Even still, Cooke remains humble and sure to encourage the next generation of women basketball players when in town.

“…continue to work hard, continue to believe in God, and don’t give up on yourself,” Cooke said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

