38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Crawford County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alex Lawrence, 38, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was operating a 1986 Honda motorcycle on S.R. 103, east of the Village of New Washington, a news release stated.

The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that at about 5:59 p.m. Lawrence traveled off the right side of the road, causing the motorcycle to overturn and hit a utility pole.

Lawrence was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene by a Crawford County coroner.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, New Washington Police Department, New Washington Fire and EMS and Life First EMS assisted on scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.