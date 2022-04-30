Traffic
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the vehicle, which then caught on fire after coming to a rest, according to OSHP.(MGN Images)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A 55-year-old woman is dead following a single car crash in Defiance Saturday morning.

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State High way Patrol reported that the driver, identified as Tracy L. Perez, 55, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on S.R. 15 at 5:35 a.m. Saturday in Noble Township.

Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the vehicle, which then caught on fire after coming to a rest, according to OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Perez was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Defiance County Coroner’s Office, Defiance Sheriff’s Office, and Noble Township Fire and Rescue assisted OSHP on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

