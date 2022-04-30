6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest

Traffic
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people injured.
By Chris Finch, FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Police are searching for at least one person who left six people injured after a shooting near a popular New Orleans Uptown bar.

Around 10:17 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to an aggravated battery shooting in the 3200 block of Magazine Street. Police initially said four women were injured in the shooting, but after midnight, the number included two men.

Four of the victims were taken to the hospital by EMS. Two others were taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. NOPD said all of the victims were shot in the lower part of the body.

The exact condition of the victims are unknown at this time.

More than 90 people have been murdered since the beginning of the year in New Orleans. It has been one of the deadliest years in decades through the first few months.

Thousands of people are in New Orleans for the Jazz and Heritage Festival. The shooting was miles from the Fair Grounds, but near the downtown area.

Witnesses near the scene said they heard the shots fired. Police laid out more than a dozen different crime cones to mark evidence in the area. A pool of blood was near the steps of the to the building, with a trail of blood leading down the sidewalk.

At least one car on Harmony St. was riddled with bullets. Crime scene tape surrounded the area including Walgreens and at least one block down each street from the bar. Workers were asked not to leave the business as late as 12:30 a.m.

One witness said he was surprised to hear gunshots in the busy area during a Jazz Fest weekend.

No further information is currently available, according to the NOPD.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

