Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bill would ban abortion in Ohio if U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bill that would ban abortions in Ohio if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade had its first hearing in the Ohio House of Representatives this week.

House Bill 598, also called the Human Life Protection Act, does not include exemptions for rape or incest. The only exemption under the bill, introduced by Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland), is when the mother’s life is in immediate danger. Two doctors who aren’t affiliated with each other would have to sign off on an abortion.

The bill is a “trigger ban,” meaning it would go into effect immediately following a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that overturns Roe v. Wade. The court is expected to rule on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this summer.

13 other states have passed similar “trigger ban” legislation, according to Schmidt’s office.

Groups including Pro-Choice Ohio and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio came out against the bill. Representatives from those organizations, along with Ohio Right to Life, which supports the bill, spoke with 13abc on Action News Now to share their thoughts in the video below.

Kellie Copeland, executive director of Pro-Choice Ohio, Aileen Day, communications director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, and Elizabeth Whitmarsh, director of communications for Ohio Right to Life, speak about the efforts to ban abortion in Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street
A car wash went up in flames Saturday evening in Toledo.
Toledo car wash goes up in flames
It takes effect in 2023
Bradford pear trees are all over Ohio, but they’ll be banned in 2023
Motorcycle Crash
38-year-old killed in motorcycle crash
Perez drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road and overturned the...
55-year-old killed in Defiance crash

Latest News

May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
May 1, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
4/30: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned Saturday in Toledo with Josh Mandel who is seeking...
Ohio GOP Senate candidates hit campaign trail in home stretch of race
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters
Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, are...
Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters