Home destroyed in early morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo home is destroyed after catching on fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded about 6 a.m. to a home on Utah Street.

According to fire officials on scene, the home was vacant. The battalion chief tells 13abc the cause of the fire is considered to be suspicious and the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.