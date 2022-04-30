Traffic
Police: 16-year-old shot and killed in middle of Toledo street

One person shot and killed just before 2:30am Saturday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old is dead following a shooting overnight in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded shortly before 2:30a.m. Saturday morning to the 234 Orville Street near North Detroit.

When officers arrived on scene they located Neiko McIntyre, 16, shot at least one time and lying in the middle of the street. McIntyre was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, police have not made any arrests.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at: 419-255-1111.

Washington Local Schools is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre. The Whitmer athlete was gunned down early...

Posted by Kristian Brown on Saturday, April 30, 2022

