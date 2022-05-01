4/30: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Occasional rain and thunderstorms, especially after midnight, with lows in the mid-50s. Gusty winds will be possible with any stronger storms. SUNDAY: A few lingering morning showers possible, then partly sunny, breezy, and warmer the rest of the day with highs in the low to mid-70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with calmer winds and lows around 50. MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy Tuesday with periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 60s and a small chance for a shower. A few showers on Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

