Democrats in race for Ohio governor make final pitches to voters

By Josh Croup
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The campaign in the race for governor is in its final days in Ohio.

Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, and John Cranley, the former mayor of Cincinnati, are campaigning to win the Democratic nomination.

The winner will likely face Gov. Mike DeWine in November as he seeks a second term in office.

Each candidate sat down with 13abc Saturday to explain why they feel they’re the right for the position. Their full interviews are below.

