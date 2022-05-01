Man found shot to death in Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead in his home after Toledo police officers said he was shot at least once.

Clifford Gammer, 39, was found by family members in the dining room of his home on the 2200 block of North Erie Street on Sunday, according to a Toledo Police detective.

Investigators did not immediately release information on possible suspects. They said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.