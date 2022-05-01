Vatican permanently bans Diocese of Toledo priest from ministry after sexual abuse allegations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vatican is permanently removing a priest with the Diocese of Toledo from ‘priestly ministry’ after he was accused of sexually abusing children.

Nelson Beaver was placed on administrative leave in October 2018 after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor dating back 25 years. Three other similar allegations also arose.

Prosecutors didn’t pursue charges and the diocese conducted its own investigation in 2019. It substantiated the four allegations and voted unanimously that Beaver is not suitable for priestly ministry.

Vatican officials conducted their own investigation and found Beaver guilty of the allegations, the Diocese announced Saturday.

“‘Prayer and penance’ is the permanent removal from priestly ministry whereby the offender is not permitted to celebrate Mass publicly or to administer the Sacraments,” the Diocese said in a statement. “He may not wear clerical attire or present himself publicly as a priest. The cleric is placed under the supervision of the Diocese of Toledo.

“The Diocese of Toledo remains vigilant in ensuring the protection of children and providing a safe environment for all young people, as well as ensuring the dignity and integrity of the priesthood,” the Diocese’s statement said. “The Diocese of Toledo asks for your continued prayers for all those involved.”

