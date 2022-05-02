5/1: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows around 50. MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low to mid-60s. TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, and some rain and storms will then continue into Tuesday night. EXTENDED: A lingering shower possible early Wednesday morning, then mostly sunny the rest of the day with highs in the mid-60s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid-60s and just a stray shower possible. Mostly cloudy with more rain and thunderstorms Friday and highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-60s and a few lingering showers possible. Partly sunny and warmer for Mother’s Day on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.