5/2: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Wide temperature range with showers/storms Tuesday
Stuck in neutral this afternoon, but stormy with a wide range of temperatures for Tuesday! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Slow clearing through the day won’t budge temperatures much past 60F in most areas, though tomorrow will be a much weirder weather day. Morning downpours are in order as a warm front surges from the southwest, getting breezy as we temporarily clear in the early afternoon. That clearing may contribute to isolated strong storms to the southeast in the late afternoon, with as much as a 30-degree difference between northern and southern counties! Things will level back out in the low to mid-60s for the rest of the week.

