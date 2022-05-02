City closes Main Street to install pedestrian bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Toledo plans for Main Street to be closed as officials continue with plans to install a pedestrian bridge.

Main Street between Riverside Drive/ Boers-Boyer Way and Front Street. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Toledo says there will be a detour established between Front St. to Craig Bridge and Summit St. in both directions.

In addition, access to The Docks, International Park, and the Marina Lofts will remain open on Main St. at Riverside Dr./Boers-Boyer Way via Summit St. for the duration of the bridge installation.

