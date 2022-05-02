Traffic
City closes Main Street to install pedestrian bridge

Crews work on a new pedestrian bridge in Toledo
Crews work on a new pedestrian bridge in Toledo(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City of Toledo plans for Main Street to be closed as officials continue with plans to install a pedestrian bridge.

Main Street between Riverside Drive/ Boers-Boyer Way and Front Street. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City of Toledo says there will be a detour established between Front St. to Craig Bridge and Summit St. in both directions.

In addition, access to The Docks, International Park, and the Marina Lofts will remain open on Main St. at Riverside Dr./Boers-Boyer Way via Summit St. for the duration of the bridge installation.

