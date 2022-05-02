Digging deeper to keep up with prices

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - The prices of goods and services have skyrocketed in recent months, and the effects of that can be felt all the way to the farm fields of northwest Ohio.

Todd Bodenbender is a co-owner of Davis Farm Services in Delta. “It’s everything, everything is just piling on at once,” he says.

Next year will mark 50 years for Davis Farm Services, a family-owned and operated company that fertilizes local fields. Bodenbender has been on the team for 42 of those years and now owns it with his wife.

“The economy is tough,” he explains. “Fertilizer prices are two to three times what they were before, herbicides have been up.”

And those are just his chemicals.

“Equipment costs, maintenance, parts when you can find them,” he lists, “Stuff is hard to get, fuel prices are hurting us. We burn a lot of diesel fuel in a day.”

So he looks for ways to stretch his supply. He tells 13abc, “We’ll mine the soil a little bit, we’ve kept up with our fertility. Which kind of enables us to skip a year and cut back some rates. You really have to watch; I mean I watch guys’ overtime. Because, you know, it’s tough paying the overtime with fuel costs and stuff like that.”

He plans to retire in a few years, and hand the business down to the next generation. “My kids’ futures is what it is,” he says. “They’re going to have to take over the business, and hopefully we can get back to normal if there is any normalcy anymore.”

Bodenbender says these issues began before the conflict in Ukraine, but worries the fighting will prolong things.

“I think we’re going to see it more next year. This will last at least another year for us,” he says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.